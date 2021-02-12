Read this : 2nd Biggest Divvy ~18% Announced on the ASX goes to Under the Radar Small Cap Gold Producer Beacon Minerals $BCN ex Div Date March 2021

Enormous buy? Seems like free money in my opinion. ~110 mcap P/E around nine The Board of Beacon Nutrients (ASX: BCN) (Beacon or Company) has resolved to pay a gross totalling $0. 007 per discuss Interim dividend of $0. 002 per share Special dividend associated with $0. 005 per share The particular special dividend has been made possible simply by achieving: gold price per ounce received in excess of our original foundation case; out performance of the Jaurdi mill throughput and gold recoveries; and operating costs close to the first PFS estimates. Announcement of gross Friday, 12 February 2021 Ex‐date Thursday, 18 March 2021 Report date Friday, 19 March 2021 Last date for elections Mon, 22 March 2021 Dividend transaction date Wednesday, 24 March 2021 Debt free • 2, 556 ounces of gold produced in The month of january 2021 • 47, 083 dried out tonnes were milled in The month of january 2021 • Mill Recovery 89% • Gold sales for the 30 days of January were 2, 742 ounces at an average sale associated with $2, 403/oz for sale receipts associated with $6. 59 million https://www.marketindex.com.au/asx/bcn See Poll

