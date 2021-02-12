Read this : Lately discovered aphantasia which answered a whole lot of questions for me. (I now discover why I hate reading books therefore much) I am wondering, how many other aphants lack an inner dialog too? I’ve come to understand that most people have one main, and its just one more thing that will blows my mind hole.

posted by /u/kindagottapiss

