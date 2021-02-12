Free Talk Weekend | February 12 2021

Read this : Thanks for visiting Free Talk Weekend! There are simply no specific discussion topics for Week-ends. As such, moderation is more relaxed concerning specific and content within the line. What’s on your mind? How’s your 7 days in Apex? How have your own Apex games been going recently? Want to show off your stats or even banners? Need some help or even want to give out some pointers? Whatever you want to talk about that wasn’t raised in a previous thread or do you miss a specific discussion subject earlier this week? Talk about it right here! This thread also serves as an organization finder! Looking to grind out fight passes or events? How about the squad for some sweaty ranked video games? Or maybe you’re just looking for a relax bud for casual? If so, choose no other! Helpful information to include in your LFG remark: Platform Username Game Mode (casual/duos/ranked/firing range) If ranked, what position? Time Zone/Region Special requests (chill, sweaty tryhard, mic/no mic, Discord, 1v1, etc .. ) Alternatively, you should check out our Discord, which has devoted LFG channels, or our LFG subreddit r/ApexLFG. Moderation in everyday threads is more relaxed, but make sure you stay on topic, be respectful more and remember our rules Got any kind of feedback for these daily posts? Information Modmail with any valid recommendations and feedback!

