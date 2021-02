Read this : I am aware goths considered low teir, yet koreans also lack blast heater, and their infantry production is a lot slower. Do koreans have a good way to beat goth besides earlier cheese?

submitted by /u/GarlicLover420

[link] [comments]Read MoreAge of Empires II.

