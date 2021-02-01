Saul Korman Death – Obituary : Toronto businessman and menswear fashion icon has  Dead.

We regret to report that Toronto businessman and menswear fashion icon Saul Korman has passed away, according to to the following reports posted on social media and other platforms today February 1. 2021.

Menswear industry’s Legend, icon, mentor, hero Thank you for everything Thank you for helping shape Canadian men’s…

We have not cause of the information for the deceased right now, this story will be updated once we have that information.

The following are some tributes and reactions from social media users.

David Raines

Sad news, he was a huge part of the community and a super nice guy! I’ll never forget the advice he gave me so many years ago. RIP and thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends left behind

Rob Johnston

One of the greatest people I’ve ever known. Saul WAS the Danforth and his family as kind as accommodating as he was. A true legend of Toronto. Sincere condolences to Shawn and family. It was an honour and privilege to know and do work with Saul…he taught us all a lot.

Katerina Stefanidis

Deep Condolences to the family from The Stefanidis family … what a class act 💕RIP

Rory O’Shea

A kind and generous soul that was wonderful to deal with and always made me feel like a VIP. RIP, Saul.

Bill Bougadis

Saul Korman will be remembered in the hearts of his many friends, his love & passion for his business & the Danforth. For this we all will be forever grateful. My deepest condolences to his family. RIP

Allan Eisen

Sad news. He was a successful entrepreneur, and the driving force to make the Danforth the place to be. His fan590 commercials became a fixture on Toronto radio. RIP Mr. Korman.

Stormin Norm Rumack

Saul was always 1st class in service at his store, and in person when he visited the Fan 590 studios. I’ll use the term Saul knew from our Jewish upbringing, and that was “mensch”…..befitting of a good man, with great character and a big heart. That was Saul. R.I.P.

Lucy Smith

So very sad to read this news RIP my friend.Saul was a kind and wonderful gentleman whom I knew for over 45 years. Condolences to Shawn and Family.

Paul Christie

When I had an important event, one that would change my life, I thought I needed someone to suggest what I should wear. Korry’s was the obvious choice. And even though my purchases at Korry’s diminished over time, Sol always heated me warmly decades later. He was a class act. R.I.P.

Jacques Benhaim

I am so very sorry to hear of Saul’s passing. Sending from Montreal my deepest condolences to the entire family.

I am sure he will be with his gentleman brother.

Baruch Dayan HaEmet

Don Landry

Such a wonderful, warm, beautiful man. A giant in his community and beyond. A master at promotional messaging. You always felt that it was just you and Saul for that 60 seconds of radio. And he was so gracious. I loved seeing him at the station or just sitting in his office, listening to him tell stories.

Thank you, Saul. I’m so glad I got to know you.

My heartfelt condolences to the Korman family.

Sheila Sontz

As my dad’s best friend Saul has been a fixture in our lives. He showed everyone he encountered what kindness looks like. Shawn, Kendyl and Dylan , my deepest condolences, he was so special. Baruch Dayan Haemet.