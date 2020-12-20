Cutty Banks Death – Obituary : Bay Area Cutty Banks of San Jose Dead after San Mateo Shooting.

We regret to report that San Jose Bay Area rapper Cutty Banks has passed away, according to to the following  reports posted on social media and other platforms today December.  4, 2020.

Detectives are looking at surveillance video and searching for a suspect who fatally shot and killed popular San Jose rapper Saturday morning outside a bank at the Hillsdale Shopping Center in San Mateo.

Cutty Banks was shot and killed by un known assailant outside a bank at the Hillsdale Shopping Center in San Mateo.

Who is Curtis Banks ?

Banks is a well known local rap artist in San Jose, in the bay area of California. The following are one of his music posted on youtube.

Condolences

The following are some tributes and reactions from social media users.

OFASchool satchel wrote

The rappers in the Bay Area, specifically the Tongan/Samoan community, really taking hits this year. Juice Boi & now Cutty Banks? Before they hit their prime too. They was already dope but they didn’t even hit their fullest potential yet. That’s crazy to me foreal.

Primo JOSE wrote
Everyone who’s tapped in felt the loss of Cutty Banks
@CuttyBanks408 today shit at right yuh nigggas is real wicked out here mang Crying faceCrying faceCrying faceCrying faceCrying face San Jose we lost a real East Sider .

legi wrote
Long Live Cutty Banks Folded hands prayers up to all his family and friends. Never good to lose anybody, but I always bumped your slaps. RIL

PRILZ wrote
I’m so sad cutty banks gone! I really fw his music heavy Pleading facePleading faceBroken heart #RIPCRIP
Mel K

@_xomfk wrote
Toka i he nonga moe fiemalie a’e ‘Eiki Cutty Banks tha Gangsta. Ofa lahi atu kia
@Bebby650 moe toenga ae famili.

Eli Sausau wrote
Three of my grandma sisters passed away this year due to covid , my dawg cutty banks passed today and my holiday spirit just dispersed. But this @verzuzonline brought me back. The Bay vs Everybody.

“ T O T I Fire “ wrote
Man. I ain’t ever wanna go through the pain of losing the man I let in and showed me happiness I ain’t ever experienced beforePleading facePleading facePleading faceBroken heartBlue heart my heart is hurting for Cutty Banks Girl