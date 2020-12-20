Cutty Banks Death – Obituary : Bay Area Cutty Banks of San Jose Dead after San Mateo Shooting.
Detectives are looking at surveillance video and searching for a suspect who fatally shot and killed popular San Jose rapper Saturday morning outside a bank at the Hillsdale Shopping Center in San Mateo.
Rest Forever Cutty Banks tha Gangsta🙏🏽✨ Thanks for coming out to Texas and performing both times, it’s all love from here💖 I’m so sorry for your loss @Bebby650 pic.twitter.com/6FRxvLDWgn
— fuck off (@talavoutevolo) December 19, 2020
The rappers in the Bay Area, specifically the Tongan/Samoan community, really taking hits this year. Juice Boi & now Cutty Banks? Before they hit their prime too. They was already dope but they didn’t even hit their fullest potential yet. That’s crazy to me foreal.
RIP CUTTY BANKS. The baseball bat, line that only the Sons of Samoa in Long Beach could front with. Manuia le Malaga Uso 🤍🏁 @CuttyBanks408 @bigmyke408 @sonsofsamoa pic.twitter.com/n9XiZIDuad
— whydez🏄🏾♂️ (@desmondpetelo1) December 19, 2020
Damn I used to work with uce .. he put me onto ezales slap 5 minutes of funk before he was poppin ! Long live cuttybanks
— Dom Pèrignon (@BigDawgDomski) December 19, 2020
Everyone who’s tapped in felt the loss of Cutty Banks
@CuttyBanks408 today shit at right yuh nigggas is real wicked out here mang Crying faceCrying faceCrying faceCrying faceCrying face San Jose we lost a real East Sider .
Long Live Cutty Banks Folded hands prayers up to all his family and friends. Never good to lose anybody, but I always bumped your slaps. RIL
I’m so sad cutty banks gone! I really fw his music heavy Pleading facePleading faceBroken heart #RIPCRIP
Toka i he nonga moe fiemalie a’e ‘Eiki Cutty Banks tha Gangsta. Ofa lahi atu kia
@Bebby650 moe toenga ae famili.
Three of my grandma sisters passed away this year due to covid , my dawg cutty banks passed today and my holiday spirit just dispersed. But this @verzuzonline brought me back. The Bay vs Everybody.
Man. I ain’t ever wanna go through the pain of losing the man I let in and showed me happiness I ain’t ever experienced beforePleading facePleading facePleading faceBroken heartBlue heart my heart is hurting for Cutty Banks Girl