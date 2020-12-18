Bishop Iona Locke Death – Obituary : Beloved Gospel Minister Iona Locke has died, Cause of Dead Unknown.

We regret to report that gospel minister , Bishop Iona Locke has passed away, according to to the following reports posted on social media and other platforms today December. 18, 2020.

Bishop Dr. Iona E. Locke was born in Pittsburgh, PA, and is one of nine siblings. At an early age, she came to know Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior, and according to Acts 2:4, she was baptized with the Holy Spirit. She began her education in the Pittsburgh School System, and later attended Harty’s Bible School. Bishop Locke was commissioned by the Lord to further her Christian training. In so doing, she continued on to complete her doctorate in Theology and Divinity Programs in July 1994. It is of greater knowledge to couple education with experience. According to her profile on bishopionalocke.com/

I used to take kids from My Aunt Dora’s neighborhood to her church sometimes for basketball games, tournaments, and just for them to spend time with saved men, teens, and boys….my God!!! 2020 😰😰😰 pic.twitter.com/oIYNLBAaBs

I’ve been following @BishopIonaLocke ministry since I was a teenager and I was introduced to her at Praise Power Celebration. What a major blow to the Body of Christ. 2020 has really been heartbreaking. 🥲💔😭 pic.twitter.com/yKRuWu1wCU

We have not cause of the information for the deceased right now, this story will be updated once we have that information.

The following are some tributes and reactions from social media users.

Andrew Latchison Jr. wrote

My GOD! MUCH, MUCH LOVE and PRAYERS to Bishop Locke’s entire precious FAMILY, CHURCH, and REFORMATION!

Donnis McCoy

What a blessing and inspiration Bishop Locke is. She will be truly missed. My condolences and prayers are with her family, church, fellowship and friends.

Danielle Ellington Gibson wrote

I’m truly saddened. Bishop Locke was a Woman of influence, filled with power and wisdom, and she walked with grace. Thanks be unto God for her life. I will truly miss her. Sleep in peace, Bishop.

Dianne Johnson wrote

I have followed Bishop Iona Locke for years. Such a woman of God, teacher, Evanglist. We will miss her, but know she is well and with our Father.

JoAnne E. Michael wrote

WOW….At a loss for words. If I could say I had a ” favorite” preacher, male or female, it would probably be her. Such a shock to hear of her transition! Condolences to her natural family, as well as her church family.

Mary B. Lockett wrote

Im sadden to hear of the loss of Bishop Locke. I loved hearing this awesome woman of God. Serving the Lord will pay off. Take your rest Bishop. We love you. Praying for the family , Church family and the Body of Christ.

Lavonia Waters wrote

So Sorry to hear of the loss of this great WOG.

In the days to come, know that God will not leave you comfortless. He will come to you. RIH.

Michelle Sherfield wrote

My Lord! Praying God’s strength and comfort for the family, church family and the Kingdom at large. Whew

Jardain Moore wrote

Bishop Locke was a true Proverbs 31 woman and a champion of the Gospel. She was gift to the body of Christ, and she has received her Heavenly reward. I always admired her for refusing to compromise and standing firm to what she knew was right.

Linell Andrews wrote

Oh my Lord….I’m totally in shock!! A General of the Lord’s army has gone on….My condolences to her family and Church family! Earth has no sorrow that Heaven cannot heal.

Rennie Oldham wrote

My heart Is EXTREMELY Saddened . Bishop Locke was a Devine Woman of God and I will Forever hold on to her memories, the love she poured out on others and her ability to reach heaven while here on this earth. Prayers to the Locke family!

Gloria Hall wrote

Stunned is the only word I can think of. She was without a doubt my favorite WOG Pastor/ Evangelist. Lord we will miss her greatly but we know she’s resting safely in the arms of Jesus. Our prayers go out to her family, friends and the saints who loved her.

Rest in Power Bishop Locke.

E John Eric Crocker wrote

Woman of God, rest from your labor! What a powerful orator of the gospel of Jesus Christ! We bow in humble submission to the will of the Father!.

Antoinette Jenkins wrote

Wow! She was a general in the body of Christ! Loved and was blessed by her ministry.

Karen Keene wrote

My deepest condolences and prayers to Bishop Locke’s Family and Ministries! My God! What an Awesome and Tremendous giant of a woman!!!! What an Tremendous and Awesome gift to the body of Christ! My heart is broken!!!

Tom N Stephanie Thomas wrote

This phenomenal warrior of God will forever be remembered! We will continue to keep her family, church, and fellowship in our prayers .

Erma Harvey wrote

Amen. I Remember Bishop Locke From A Child She Woukd Come To BETHLEHEM HEALING TEMPLE 12 South OAKLEY BLVD To Preach Another Anionted Soldier Who Gone On To Glory. Surly She Shall Be Greatly Missed. My Condolences To The Family And Church Family. RIH … See More

Sharon Pickett wrote

Wow! Praying for her Church and her family! Father undertake for them right now in Jesus Name. Amen i

Elder Veronica Johnson wrote

My heart is so sad at this news. Followed this amazing servant for years, finally got to meet her a few years ago at Princeton Seminary. My prayers are with everyone who loved her.

Tracey Miracle Hagins wrote

I’m in disbelief, but knowing God’s will is perfect. Sending condolences and prayers to her family, friends , The Kingdom she impacted and everyone affected by her life and her transition. Rest in Paradise Bishop

Jessica Fuller wrote

So saddened by the passing of Bishop Iona Locke a true woman of God. May God comfort her family in this time. Rest in power bishop

Denise Walker wrote

My heart is saddened, my sincerest condolences to her Family. Just a complete and utter shock, however understanding that God is calling saints home. Get Right with Him church. Beautiful woman, may she rest in Him.

Robert Campbell wrote

Oh My ! We offer our deepest Condolences to the family . And prayers to the Christ Centered Ministries family. May Bishop Locke RIP and her works praise her in the gates.

Jeanette Tate wrote

WHAT!!!!!!! This so so so Devastating!!! GOD HELP US!!! Father!! In The Name of Jesus Comfort the family! Wrap your arms around her family church family and all those that loved and respected Bishop Iona Locke