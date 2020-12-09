Learn The Risk’ Founder Brandy Vaughan Found Dead : Brandy Vaughan Cause of Death Remains Unknown.
I’m devastated by the death of Brandy Vaughan. Her ‘Learn the Risk’ stickers are on my car & I pass out her cards wherever I can. She was a soldier & revolutionary who saved thousands of lives. Now she’s a martyr. Future generations will remember her sacrifice & revere her name.
Brandy Vaughan (age 47) passed away today. Brandy Vaughan was founder of https://t.co/3rP31S2Ge0 , a vocal critic of BIG Pharma, educating people about dangers of vaccines and pharma drugs.
She posted this public statement in December 2019. pic.twitter.com/wBzRRWQmTE
In the following video , Ex-Merck rep Brandy Vaughan exposes the dark side of PHARMa.
Brandy Vaughan Cause of Death.
Although its not yet official, but there are strong believe that she may have been murdered by the big pharmaceutical companies she worked very hard to expose.
No way that this was a natural death.
Brandy Vaughan was vibrantly healthy.
She was a huge thorn in Pharma‘s side.
She warned about the negative side effects of vaccines.
She had been harassed by spooks—for years.
Condolences
My Long Time Friend and ‘Learn The Risk’ Founder Brandy Vaughan Found Dead https://t.co/EecwvMQBSF
In honor of Brandy, we stand, we speak, we continue to fight for truth & freedom. From Erin: “My Long Time Friend and ‘Learn The Risk’ Founder Brandy Vaughan Found Dead” https://t.co/qKCM1FiRX0 via @unhealthytruth
Hayley Hazan wrote
Learn The Risk was founded by a former pharmaceutical insider Brandy Vaughan, an ex-Merck sales executive who never meant to take on the world’s most powerful industry. But she felt she had no choice when the industry’s agenda to keep us all sick began to spiral out of control.Erin Elizabeth Health Nut News wrote
Rest in peace to my friend and fellow colleague and Activist and hero, Brandy Vaughan founder of Learn The Risk org. Brandi was just found dead by her only son, who is a minor, at such a young age. She posted publicly many times that if she were found dead it was foul play.
We will miss you Brandy! 😢What a brave soul. I learned so much from her. Prayers go out to her family and son. #brandyvaughan #LearnTheRisk @learntherisk https://t.co/rrTPAz1TJJ
Just heard the news that Brandy Vaughan has been found dead……absolutely devastating, i can’t believe it, she was a true vaccine warrior, RIP ☹️❤️❤️ this screams dodgy to me, i remember her specifically writing a post about being threatened ☹️☹️
