Learn The Risk’ Founder Brandy Vaughan Found Dead : Brandy Vaughan Cause of Death Remains Unknown.

We regret to report that Ex MERC employee, prominent anti poison injection activists, and ‘Learn The Risk’ Founder Brandy Vaughan was found dead , according to to the following reports posted on social media and other platforms today December. 8, 2020.

I’m devastated by the death of Brandy Vaughan. Her ‘Learn the Risk’ stickers are on my car & I pass out her cards wherever I can. She was a soldier & revolutionary who saved thousands of lives. Now she’s a martyr. Future generations will remember her sacrifice & revere her name. — Toby Rogers PhD, MPP (@uTobian) December 9, 2020

An absolutely amazing warrior for medical freedom and truth about vaccines, Brandy Vaughan , has passed away at the age of 47.

Vaughan founded the Council for Vaccine Safety in response to one of the nation’s first mandatory vaccination for education law — SB277 in California. When working in the pharma industry, Brandy sold Vioxx, a painkiller that was found to double the risk of stroke and heart attacks and was eventually taken off the market.

“From that experience, I realized that just because something is on the market, doesn’t mean it’s safe,” explains Brandy. “And much of what we are told by the healthcare industry, just simply isn’t the truth.”

She was a brave soldier with a mission to expose big pharma ‘s corruption. She used to work for Merck, a company that was tightly associated with the nazi party, also known for their autism causing MMR vaccine.

She was a sales rep for Big Pharma that spoke out about vaccines. Put herself on the front lines!!! Had break ins and threats to scare her but she kept marching.

Brandy Vaughan (age 47) passed away today. Brandy Vaughan was founder of https://t.co/3rP31S2Ge0 , a vocal critic of BIG Pharma, educating people about dangers of vaccines and pharma drugs. She posted this public statement in December 2019. pic.twitter.com/wBzRRWQmTE — MIT-trained Scientist.. Waking Up (@aldous_floyd) December 9, 2020

In the following video , Ex-Merck rep Brandy Vaughan exposes the dark side of PHARMa.

Brandy Vaughan Cause of Death. Although its not yet official, but there are strong believe that she may have been murdered by the big pharmaceutical companies she worked very hard to expose. No way that this was a natural death. Brandy Vaughan was vibrantly healthy. She was a huge thorn in Pharma's side. She warned about the negative side effects of vaccines. She had been harassed by spooks—for years.

Learn The Risk was founded by a former pharmaceutical insider Brandy Vaughan, an ex-Merck sales executive who never meant to take on the world’s most powerful industry. But she felt she had no choice when the industry’s agenda to keep us all sick began to spiral out of control.Erin Elizabeth Health Nut News wrote

Rest in peace to my friend and fellow colleague and Activist and hero, Brandy Vaughan founder of Learn The Risk org. Brandi was just found dead by her only son, who is a minor, at such a young age. She posted publicly many times that if she were found dead it was foul play.

We will miss you Brandy! 😢What a brave soul. I learned so much from her. Prayers go out to her family and son. #brandyvaughan #LearnTheRisk @learntherisk https://t.co/rrTPAz1TJJ — Michele (@maybe19) December 8, 2020

Just heard the news that Brandy Vaughan has been found dead……absolutely devastating, i can’t believe it, she was a true vaccine warrior, RIP ☹️❤️❤️ this screams dodgy to me, i remember her specifically writing a post about being threatened ☹️☹️ — Kathryn (@ConspiracyKaff) December 8, 2020

