Gina Haspel News : No Cia Director Was not Found Dead or Arrested for Treason.
A conspiracy theory trending on social media and started by users of far-right conspiracy platform Qanon is that Gina Haspel, the United States Director of Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has died or was wounded in Germany.
“They control the server farm in Frankfurt, Germany that was raided by the military. Some possible gossip: Gina Haspel was shot during the raid, survived & was jailed. Anybody know anything about the raid?” Jackie Knight tweeted.
Unsubstantiated rumors are currently flying around that CIA Director Gina Haspel was either killed or arrested in connection to the Special Forces raid on a CIA black site in Germany. pic.twitter.com/Tt66lB25Jv
The rumor started from the following video posted on Youtube with the title (Trump’s New CIA Nominee, Gina Haspel, Faces Possible Arrest Warrant in Germany over Torture)
The users claimed that Unsubstantiated rumors are currently flying around that CIA Director Gina Haspel was either killed or arrested in connection to the Special Forces raid on a CIA black site in Germany.
Some in that group supported the rumor of her subsequent arrest in Germany.
They have arrested her. She was going to Montego Bay but she told some good information so they turned back to America. She has lots her name and everything and will start again. She was sacked and more good news is coming, I can’t say a lot.
None of this is real. Shootouts don’t happen is secret. This isn’t a movie. US forces don’t fight US agencies on foreign soil. You must have great evidence to make great claims. Otherwise you are the problem.