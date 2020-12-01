Daniella Levine Cava husband Dr. Robert Cava tested positive for COVID-19.

My thoughts are with all the doctors, nurses, healthcare workers, police, and fire rescue workers across our community who continue to serve and protect Miami-Dade residents despite great personal risk to themselves and their loved ones. — Daniella Levine Cava (@MayorDaniella) November 30, 2020

She continued

Our family is no different from the thousands of other families at heightened risk of exposure due to the sacrifice of healthcare workers and first responders on the frontlines – the heroes and heroines who work to keep us safe. I’m more grateful than ever for their bravery.

I was exposed over the Thanksgiving holiday and have had no in-person contact with any other County employees.

Thanks everyone for the well wishes – Rob and I truly appreciate your concern.