Shana Pringle and son Noah is Missing out of Roseville, CA.

Dougs daughter Shana and grandson Noah are missing! There is a Missing Persons incident report case number 20-371313 at Sac County Sheriffs. We’ve traced her cell phone to near the Sunrise mall. After countless hours of searching, day and night, on 3 different days, it has not been found.

She was last heard from on Monday Nov 23. She’s driving a black 2017 Dodge Caravan with a salvaged license sticker on it where the reg plate goes. That number is 29601090x The Lincoln Police and the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department have done all that they’ll do so we ask that you please contact us if you have any information that may be helpful. Please share and help get the word out. We need to find Shana and Noah.

Dougs daughter Shana and grandson Noah are missing! There is a Missing Persons incident report case number 20-371313

Max Fannin: “My sister in law, #ShanaPringle & nephew have been missing since Monday. The only addtl information we have is that her cell phone was located, but not found, near sunrise mall deep in ivy brush.” Sacramento County #ShanaReneePringle #Missing https://t.co/wM6Ai0XHsL pic.twitter.com/KWyFdR44aa — Paula Neal Mooney (@PAULANEALMOONEY) November 28, 2020