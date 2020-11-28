Lil Wayne No Ceilings 3 : DJ Khaled Reveals No Ceilings 3 Release Date.

THEY TRIED PUT A CELING ON OUR GREATNESS SO WE TOOK THE CEILING OFF ❗️ ANOTHER 😳NE ❗️ @mackmaine 🔜 ❗️ https://t.co/ALzCaGpSIz powered by @DatPiff @Worldstar pic.twitter.com/DXTfLmtmSH

Lil Wayne is gearing up for his return this week with ‘No Ceilings 3’.

The 38-year-old musician is releasing the much-awaited third installment of his project, ‘No Ceilings’ on Friday (Nov. 27).

The new tape is a sequel to 'No Ceilings 2' which released in 2015.