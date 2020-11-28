Lil Wayne No Ceilings 3 : DJ Khaled Reveals No Ceilings 3 Release Date.
😳 Lil Wayne
NO CEILINGS 3 . 😳 🔥😳 🤯 @LilTunechi
THEY TRIED PUT A CELING ON OUR GREATNESS SO WE TOOK THE CEILING OFF ❗️
ANOTHER 😳NE ❗️@mackmaine
🔜 ❗️https://t.co/ALzCaGpSIz powered by @DatPiff @Worldstar pic.twitter.com/DXTfLmtmSH
— DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) November 25, 2020
Lil Wayne is gearing up for his return this week with ‘No Ceilings 3’.
The 38-year-old musician is releasing the much-awaited third installment of his project, ‘No Ceilings’ on Friday (Nov. 27).
The new tape is a sequel to ‘No Ceilings 2’ which released in 2015. According to glamsham.com
LIL WAYNE & DRAKE – NO CEILINGS 3 😳 pic.twitter.com/aAco5y9Swg
— DatPiff (@DatPiff) November 25, 2020
As we all know, Mixtape Weezy is an entirely different artist from Lil Wayne. I always saw Lil Wayne geared more towards album releases and features, but Mixtape Weezy is a different type of breed that smells blood similar to a Great White Shark. Some could/would argue that he’s “lost it” in some way, but regardless of anyone’s opinion, Wayne’s legacy is deeply cemented for eternity and he’s still dropping heat like this, being a 20+ year veteran in the game. Revolt.tv reported.
Comments and Reactions
Dedee Wilted flower wrote
BB King Freestyle, Out West, and Comme Des Garçon are my favorite songs on No Ceilings 3.
It was so adorable that Lil Wayne let his kids get some shine as well. I hope that teaches Andre 3000 that we love fatherhood in Hip Hop Red heart.
Lil Twist Goat @hiphoptwist_2 wrote
Wayne’s not slowing down either for 2020 he still has part 2 of No Ceilings 3 and Collegrove 2 coming out and in 2021 Dedication 7 and I Am Not A Human Being III are coming outFire
Ryan @YeezyTaughtMe72 wrote
Lil Wayne’s 12 year old Kids unironically rapping better on No Ceilings 3 than Earl sweatshirt has his whole career Face with tears of joyLoudly crying face
jared Goat @weezyffacts wrote
I’m so happy with the reception Lil Wayne is getting for No Ceilings 3 so far. if you were on here when he dropped Funeral the reception wasn’t so great, it’s so much better rn
lay Alien monster @laylawithay wrote
y’all are downloading Lil Wayne – No Ceilings 3 tonight. meanwhile, your apartment has NO heat, and the CEILING leaks every time a LIL WAYNE starts pouring
scrit @scritmusic_ wrote
