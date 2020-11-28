Lil Wayne No Ceilings 3 : DJ Khaled Reveals No Ceilings 3 Release Date.

On By Bgd Reporters

DJ Khaled announces that Lil Wayne and Drake are finishing up “No Ceilings 3”

Lil Wayne is gearing up for his return this week with ‘No Ceilings 3’.

The 38-year-old musician is releasing the much-awaited third installment of his project, ‘No Ceilings’ on Friday (Nov. 27).

The new tape is a sequel to ‘No Ceilings 2’ which released in 2015. According to glamsham.com

 

As we all know, Mixtape Weezy is an entirely different artist from Lil Wayne. I always saw Lil Wayne geared more towards album releases and features, but Mixtape Weezy is a different type of breed that smells blood similar to a Great White Shark. Some could/would argue that he’s “lost it” in some way, but regardless of anyone’s opinion, Wayne’s legacy is deeply cemented for eternity and he’s still dropping heat like this, being a 20+ year veteran in the game. Revolt.tv reported.

Comments and Reactions

What It Do Dave wrote 
This is not the type of beat for her. Her voice and personality would not do well with this type of vibe. Niki’s voice and tone is more for some for melodic trap, r&b, and some trap pop. This track is more lo fi. It’s a direct clash!

Dedee Wilted flower wrote 
BB King Freestyle, Out West, and Comme Des Garçon are my favorite songs on No Ceilings 3.

It was so adorable that Lil Wayne let his kids get some shine as well. I hope that teaches Andre 3000 that we love fatherhood in Hip Hop Red heart.

Lil Twist Goat @hiphoptwist_2 wrote 
Wayne’s not slowing down either for 2020 he still has part 2 of No Ceilings 3 and Collegrove 2 coming out and in 2021 Dedication 7 and I Am Not A Human Being III are coming outFire

Ryan @YeezyTaughtMe72 wrote 
Lil Wayne’s 12 year old Kids unironically rapping better on No Ceilings 3 than Earl sweatshirt has his whole career Face with tears of joyLoudly crying face

jared Goat @weezyffacts wrote 
I’m so happy with the reception Lil Wayne is getting for No Ceilings 3 so far. if you were on here when he dropped Funeral the reception wasn’t so great, it’s so much better rn

lay Alien monster @laylawithay wrote 
y’all are downloading Lil Wayne – No Ceilings 3 tonight. meanwhile, your apartment has NO heat, and the CEILING leaks every time a LIL WAYNE starts pouring

scrit @scritmusic_ wrote 
