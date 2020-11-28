Grogu – The Mandalorian Season 2 Episode 5 : Baby Baby Yoda’s Real Name Revealed.

After a year of speculation, Chapter 13 of The Mandalorian, suitably titled “The Jedi,” has finally given fans some of the answers they’ve been searching for. Not only does the episode reveal what fan-favorite hero Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) has been up to since the end of the Rebels animated series but it also gives Baby Yoda/The Child a proper name. Meet Grogu!

The newest episode of Star Wars: The Mandalorian featured a whole lot of excitement, including the unexpected official name of Baby Yoda AKA The Child. Ever since the character’s debut last year, fans have chosen to call the little guy Baby Yoda, but it turns out, he actually has a name. Fans were given a real treat when Rosario Dawson finally made her debut this week as Ahsoka Tano. Ahsoka shares that Baby Yoda’s real name is Grogu and reveals some of the character’s history.

Goddammit, I was gonna nap but watching Star Wars Youtube mad. “ Baby Yoda having masters is Dave Filoni dissing Rey” Or, motherfucker whose never read a book, it’s meant to give him a tragic backstory and to show how he’s been yearning for contact with someone like the Mando?

So, after much cartoon watching, I was able learn that Asoka is still on the search for Ezra Bridger, *baby Yoda* is a … can’t spoil it .. and I’ll have to watch more cartoons to see how that ends? But also that there will be colliding of plots … bummer.

The species is called yodas species since there is no actual name. So he was dubbed baby yoda named after one of the two (now 3) known members of the species yoda and yaddle.

The Mandalorian is taking place after The Return of the Jedi (Episode 6) and before The Force Awakens (Episode 7).

Yoda was around 900 years old in Episode 6.

How can he be a baby after being 900 yo?

