Claudio Fernandez, The Man Who Took Selfie With Diego Maradona’s Body is Dead.

This is a developing story that the funeral worker who took selfie with Diego Maradona’s body has reportedly been killed in Argentina . His body was found in a a bin outside his house.

‘After receiving death threats, the funeral worker who posed for a selfie by the open coffin of Argentinian soccer legend Diego Maradona has begged for forgiveness.’

“They say they are going to kill us, break our heads.”https://t.co/HxIhuGiJIf — Rob Rand Wants Justice for the Menendez Brothers (@MenendezRand) November 28, 2020

Argentinian Funeral Worker Has Been found dead After Taking Pictures With Diego Maradona’s Body pic.twitter.com/qFtU9uwOTh — UK memes (@ukonsights_) November 28, 2020

Knew it wouldn’t be long til the maradona funeral worker would turn up dead like — Rossy85 (@NUFCROSSY) November 28, 2020

the funeral worker who took a pic with Maradona’s dead body is now dead 😯 — James St. Patrick (@bagboyfiyin) November 28, 2020

We are working hard to confirm if this story is true or false. At the moment we can not confirm that Matthew Blankenship have died.