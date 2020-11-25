Marta Goldstein Death – Obituary : NCIS New Orleans Marta Goldstein Cause of Death Unknown.
Last night’s NIC New Orleans aired tribute to a a long term behind the scene crew member of the show who recently passed away. The tribute was aired in honor of late Marta Goldstein , according to to the following reports posted on social media and other platforms today November. 24, 2020.
Learn about Marta Goldstein, who was honored at the end of tonight’s #NCISNOLA https://t.co/OU8yIe1gh2
— Matt Carter (@MattCarterMedia) November 23, 2020
The following are some tributes and reactions from social media users.
No mention of when or how she passed away? ‘NCIS New Orleans’: Why The Show Paid Tribute to Marta Goldstein https://t.co/qPPSu4ukAp
— Ronny Westbrooks (@RonnyWestbrooks) November 24, 2020
gary grimes wrote
I’ve seen a lot of new tv shows since U.K. lockdown but yours was the hard hitting opening on rtn most factual and brought it home. deepest sympathy for Marta Goldstein rip.