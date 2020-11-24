Luis Troyano Bake off Death : Great British Bake off 2020 Contestants Dies .

We regret to report that  Luis Troyano has passed away, according to to the following  reports posted on social media and other platforms today November.  24, 2020.

Luis Troyano Cause of Death.

We have not cause of the information for the deceased right now, this story will be updated once we have that information.

The following are some tributes and reactions from social media users.

Eilidh McNaughton wrote 
Thought I’d never cry at Bake Off again (after Nadiya) but first Scottish winner, then a tiny baby and a nod to Luis and I’m gone #gbbo #GBBOFinal

Laina @louist91bravery wrote 
okay bake off you’re really tugging at my heart with this one, first the dedication, then all the lovely film of everyone and the memorial of Luis Broken heart it really has been a hell of a year and bake off has been that little weekly lifter of spirits and I’m so grateful #GBBOFinal.

