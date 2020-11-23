Baton Rouge Shooting : Rapper NBA YoungBoy’s Brother Big B Shot in the Leg.
Rapper NBA YoungBoy’s brother Big B is in stable condition after he was shot in the leg at a Baton Rouge Gas Station. The suspect who shot him has died, according to several media report on November 22.2020.
The incident happened days after NBA Big B disses KingVon after he found out he passed away…
So ppl think I’m BIG B nba young lil bro who got shot 😂😭😭 fucks no I’m ain’t him y’all
— BigB (@FuckinOn72) November 22, 2020
Couple weeks ago Lil tim got shot in the leg now Nba Big B got shot in the 🦵 🤦🏾♂️ The fuck happen with your shooters😅leg shooter ass niggaz🤣 https://t.co/bENw4nQV1G
— Reyzoe00 (@reyzoe00) November 22, 2020