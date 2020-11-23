Baton Rouge Shooting : Rapper NBA YoungBoy’s Brother Big B Shot in the Leg.

Rapper NBA YoungBoy’s brother Big B is in stable condition after he was shot in the leg at a Baton Rouge Gas Station. The suspect who shot him has died, according to several media report on November 22.2020.

The incident happened days after NBA Big B disses KingVon after he found out he passed away…

So ppl think I’m BIG B nba young lil bro who got shot 😂😭😭 fucks no I’m ain’t him y’all — BigB (@FuckinOn72) November 22, 2020