Baton Rouge Shooting : Rapper NBA YoungBoy’s Brother Big B Shot in the Leg.

Rapper NBA YoungBoy’s brother Big B is in stable condition after he was shot in the leg at a Baton Rouge Gas Station. The suspect who shot him has died, according to several media report on November 22.2020.

The incident happened days after NBA Big B disses KingVon after he found out he passed away…

