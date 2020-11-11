King Von Shooting : King Von Autopsy Leaked to the Media.

We regret to report that rapper Kin Von has passed away after a fatal shooting incident in Atlanta, Ga, according to to the following reports posted on social media and other platforms today November. 10, 2020.

Timothy Leeks, 22, is in police custody while at Grady Hospital in Atlanta, where he is receiving treatment for a gunshot wound, according to the Atlanta Police Department. The Atlanta Police Homicide Unit has arrest warrants against Leeks for felony murder.

King Von was at an Atlanta lounge when an argument began that left several people shot and two men dead, including Chicago rapper King Von. Von, 26, had been signed to fellow Chicago rapper Lil’ Durk’s “Only the Family” record label. Now a man has been charged with felony murder in connection with King Von’s death. That man, who authorities say is named Timothy Leeks, is currently in police custody at a hospital while being treated for gunshot wounds.

The following are some tributes and reactions from social media users.

