Steele Mclaren of Iowa Involved in a Horrific Accident.

Sometimes I complain that Atlantic doesn’t have much to offer. Tonight, I admit, I have been proven wrong. Atlantic has the small town pride and the small town prayer warriors fiercely rallying together. Today, a very tragic accident happened to one amazing young man.

I hold his family close to my heart for several reasons even if we don’t see each other much. This family is spending their night praying, crying, asking God why, pacing a waiting room waiting for answers to see if Steele will pull through. By the grace of God he will. The entire community and other communities have shown an outpour of love and prayers being sent to the McLaren family. Dear Lord, bless the steady hands of the medical staff and wrap your arms around Steele’s family and friends. He will pull through this.