Jeremy Wisten Death : Manchester City Former Academy Player Dies in Suicide.

Manchester City Football Club devastated by the sudden death of it’s former academy player Jeremy Wisten.

The youngster died at the age of 18.

Wisten who recently left Manchester City Academy club was a talented footballer born in Malawi , Africa but raised in the United Kingdom. He join the club in 2016.

His death was confirmed by the club in an emotional statements posted on social media.

The Manchester City family are saddened to learn of the passing of former Academy player Jeremy Wisten. We send our deepest condolences to his friends and family. Our thoughts are with you at this difficult time. — Manchester City (@ManCity) October 25, 2020

Jeremy Wisten Cause of Death

Former Manchester City academy player Jeremy Wisten sadly took his own life due to depression on the back of being released by the club. He was just 17 years-old.

Condolences messages and tributes has been pouring in from social media community to honor the life and and legacy of Jeremy Wisten .

