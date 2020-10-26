Jeremy Wisten Death : Manchester City Former Academy Player Dies in Suicide.

Manchester City Football Club devastated by the sudden death of it’s former academy player Jeremy Wisten.
The youngster died at the age of 18.
Wisten who recently left Manchester City Academy club was a talented footballer born in Malawi , Africa but raised in the United Kingdom. He join the club in 2016.
His death was confirmed by the club in an emotional statements posted on social media.
The Manchester City family are saddened to learn of the passing of former Academy player Jeremy Wisten. We send our deepest condolences to his friends and family. Our thoughts are with you at this difficult time.
Jeremy Wisten Cause of Death
Former Manchester City academy player Jeremy Wisten sadly took his own life due to depression on the back of being released by the club. He was just 17 years-old.
Condolences
Condolences messages and tributes has been pouring in from social media community to honor the life and and legacy of Jeremy Wisten .
The following are some condolence messages posted on social media.
Our thoughts are with the family and friends of former Manchester City academy player Jeremy Wisten, who has sadly passed away. Rest in peace. 💙 pic.twitter.com/Dbiz3obkTl
The Tactician @abemeyang14 wrote
TodayPensive face i weep for young Jeremy Wisten. age 17, sadly take his own life today.
Talking from experience, after all i have been gone through, im thankful for my friends and family that helped me go through what im feeling.
Please check on your pals, your family , anyone you know.
Rainbow Toffees @RainbowToffees wrote
We’re saddened to learn of the passing of former Manchester City academy player Jeremy Wisten. He sadly took his own life due to depression on the back of being released by City. He was just 17 years old. There has to be more done to support these kids
@Xerozhwi wrote
RIP Jeremy Wisten
You were taken way too soon.
If anyone out there is suffering through depression, suicidal thoughts, or mental health issues, please know, there is people that can help you, and we’re all in this together.