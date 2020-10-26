Jeremy Wisten Death : Manchester City Former Academy Player Dies in Suicide.

Manchester City Football Club devastated by the sudden death of it’s former academy player Jeremy Wisten.

The youngster died at the age of 18.

Wisten who recently left Manchester City Academy club was a talented footballer born in Malawi , Africa but raised in the United Kingdom. He join the club in 2016.

His death was confirmed by the club in an emotional statements posted on social media.

Jeremy Wisten Cause of Death

Former Manchester City academy player Jeremy Wisten sadly took his own life due to depression on the back of being released by the club. He was just 17 years-old.

