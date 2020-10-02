President Trumps aid Hope Hicks has tested positive to Covid-19 according to several media reports .

Hicks is among the highest-profile members of the administration to test positive and is in frequent contact with President Trump.

Hicks, who serves as counselor to the president and traveled with him to a rally Wednesday, tested positive Thursday, according to an administration official.

Hope Hicks traveled with Donald Trump to the debate. She did not wear a mask that evening. The failure of the Trump administration to take the coronavirus seriously put Joe Biden and countless others in harms way.

Hope Hicks traveled on AF1 with Trump for Tuesday’s debate, along with 20 to 30 aides and family members and was seen not wearing a mask that evening by reporters. Hicks was also on the plane to Minnesota Wednesday night, along with Kushner and Scavino.

