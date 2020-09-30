NbA Youngboy in Jail” YoungBoy Never Broke Again Arrested in Baton Rouge

Authorities in Baton Rouge has giving details on what led to the arrest of 16 people including rapper NBA Youngboy on Monday the 28th September, 2020.

According to booking information, the Baton Rouge rapper, whose real name is Kentrell Gaulden, was arrested on drug charges on Monday, Sept. 28.

Police were called to an abandoned property on Chippewa Street around 4:30 p.m. in response to reports of a large group of individuals brandishing firearms and filming a video, according to arrest records. According a report by wbrz.com

The fracas that led to their arrests was started by the street gangs ‘Never Broke Again’ and ‘Bottom Boy Guerillas,’

The attorney representing NBA Youngboy has released a statement that was posted on social media.