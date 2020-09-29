Naya Rivera’s Sister Nickayla is Dating Her Sisters’s Ex-husband Ryan Dorsey

Late Naya Rivera’s sister Nickayla Rivera out of compassion of her sisters son is moving in with sister’s ex-husband, Ryan Dorsey to live together.

The move according to her was out of compassion to help Ryan Dorsey raise her sister’s son Josey

The model did not confirm or deny the report, instead emphasizing that her main priority is Naya’s son, Josey. “In the darkest time of my life, the only thing that is important is my friends & family,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “Showing up for my nephew, even though I can’t show up for myself.” According to a report by E-News

Whos is Naya Rivera

Her sister 33-year-old Naya Rivera, best known for playing cheerleader Santana Lopez in Glee, went missing during July 13th, 2020 boat trip with her son at Lake Piru. She was later found to have drown at the lake, leaving behind her son Josey.

Nickayla Rivera Confirmed the Rumor

Reactions from the general public

The news of Nickayla Rivera moving to live together with sister’s ex-husband, Ryan Dorsey has generated a heated a conversation on social media.

On twitter hsr_omar wrote

Now you understand why she was acting that way and seemed out of it going to the boat and dont say it’s for the child, can both be in his life and not do this y’all just sick.

Jules Rainbow reacting to the story wrote

I am absolutely disgusted by the way the trash media are reporting on Naya Rivera’s sister and ex-husband Ryan Dorsey who are trying to do their best for Naya’s 5 yr old son. I’m more disgusted by some of the comments on Nickayla’s IG by trolls. Let them grieve.

@Alyssasegovia25 wrote

If some of y’all haters on Instagram are going to hate on @NickaylaRivera

and @DorseyRyan y’all need to go to church. Because god don’t like ugly people. Leave the rivera/dorsey family alone. Folded hands.

Meghan wrote

I can’t imagine losing my ONLY sister. People are always going to say and think the worst but I understand

@NickaylaRivera. She’s showing up for her nephew but being that close to Josey is also healing for her. Being Naya’s sister, SHES the next and closest thing to Josey’s mom.