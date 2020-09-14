Not the Bucs debut Tom Brady was hoping for.

For the first time in his NFL career, quarterback Tom Brady took the field for a regular-season game in a uniform other than the New England Patriots.

He made things interesting, especially as he tried to mount a rally late in the fourth quarter, but was unable to lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers over the New Orleans Saints in the season-opener for both teams Sunday. Boston.com reported.

Tom Brady just airmailed this 2-point conversion, but it won’t take off on social media like Josh Allen’s throw as it doesn’t fit the narrative. #Bills #Buccaneers pic.twitter.com/GoD4x8C7I9 — Ryan Talbot (@RyanTalbotBills) September 13, 2020