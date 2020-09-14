in Uncategorized

Not the Bucs debut Tom Brady was hoping for.

For the first time in his NFL career, quarterback Tom Brady took the field for a regular-season game in a uniform other than the New England Patriots.

He made things interesting, especially as he tried to mount a rally late in the fourth quarter, but was unable to lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers over the New Orleans Saints in the season-opener for both teams Sunday. Boston.com reported.

 

