in Uncategorized

Aline Chrétien Death -Dead – Obituary : wife of the former Prime Minister of Canada Jean Chrétien Dies at 84.

Aline Chrétien Death -Dead – Obituary : wife of the former Prime Minister of Canada Jean Chrétien Dies at 84.

We regret to report that  Aline Chrétien has passed away, according to to the following  reports posted on social media and other platforms today September 13, 2020.

Madame Aline Chrétien, wife of the former Prime Minister of Canada Jean Chrétien, passed Away yesterday. She was 84 years old.

 

Cause of Death.

We have not cause of the information for the deceased right now, this story will be updated once we have that information.

Condolences

The following are some tributes and reactions from social media users.

 

Valérie Plante
@Val_Plante
Level 1:
J’ai une pensée pour l’ancien Premier ministre, M. Chrétien, qui a non seulement perdu une épouse, une mère, mais aussi une coéquipière de tous les instants en Aline Chrétien. Toutes mes sincères condoléances à vous ainsi qu’à vos proches.
Translated from French by
I have a thought for the former Prime Minister, Mr. Chrétien, who not only lost a wife, a mother, but also a constant teammate in Aline Chrétien. All my sincere condolences to you and your loved ones.

Navdeep Bains
@NavdeepSBains
·
17m
I am saddened to learn of Mrs. Aline Chrétien’s passing. Canada and Quebec have lost a remarkable woman today. My condolences to the Chrétien family and to the city of Shawinigan.

Written by jookco

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Dylan Cockerham Death – Dylan Cockerham Obituary 