Aline Chrétien Death -Dead – Obituary : wife of the former Prime Minister of Canada Jean Chrétien Dies at 84.
We regret to report that Aline Chrétien has passed away, according to to the following reports posted on social media and other platforms today September 13, 2020.
Madame Aline Chrétien, wife of the former Prime Minister of Canada Jean Chrétien, passed Away yesterday. She was 84 years old.
A quiet force, a strong mother, and a devoted partner, Aline Chrétien faithfully served Quebecers and all Canadians alongside her husband, Jean. She was authentic, tenacious, and championed multiculturalism and bilingualism – and she helped bring our country closer together.
— Justin Trudeau
Condolences
The following are some tributes and reactions from social media users.
Years ago I was interviewed by someone who thought it was strange that the late Aline Chrétien went to Mother Theresa’s funeral.I gently corrected this because Madame was the perfect person to represent 🇨🇦.
Valérie Plante

J’ai une pensée pour l’ancien Premier ministre, M. Chrétien, qui a non seulement perdu une épouse, une mère, mais aussi une coéquipière de tous les instants en Aline Chrétien. Toutes mes sincères condoléances à vous ainsi qu’à vos proches.
I have a thought for the former Prime Minister, Mr. Chrétien, who not only lost a wife, a mother, but also a constant teammate in Aline Chrétien. All my sincere condolences to you and your loved ones.
Navdeep Bains
I am saddened to learn of Mrs. Aline Chrétien’s passing. Canada and Quebec have lost a remarkable woman today. My condolences to the Chrétien family and to the city of Shawinigan.
“…in life, if you are just a thing about the past, it’s no good. You just go forward and you’re happy.”
-Aline Chrétien
I’ll take that forward with me from a very wise person. RIP Aline. Thank you.
#AlineChretien was a touch of humanity & class to PM #JeanChretien‘s brash, populist persona. Our society has made progress since the 1990s, but there were hard, even perilous days then. We knew she was the greatest force that stood behind our PM…/2
Sad moment here. A remarkable person, in her own career and support to Jean. RIP Aline. #AlineChretien #CdnPoli https://t.co/LljU0wSgp6
