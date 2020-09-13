Aline Chrétien Death -Dead – Obituary : wife of the former Prime Minister of Canada Jean Chrétien Dies at 84.

We regret to report that Aline Chrétien has passed away, according to to the following reports posted on social media and other platforms today September 13, 2020.

Madame Aline Chrétien, wife of the former Prime Minister of Canada Jean Chrétien, passed Away yesterday. She was 84 years old.

A quiet force, a strong mother, and a devoted partner, Aline Chrétien faithfully served Quebecers and all Canadians alongside her husband, Jean. She was authentic, tenacious, and championed multiculturalism and bilingualism – and she helped bring our country closer together. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) September 13, 2020

Cause of Death.

