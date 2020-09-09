Ronnie Mcnutt Obituary – Streamer and Star of Tiktok Shot Himself – Live Stream Death Video Goes Viral.

A 33-year-old Army veteran from Mississippi who served in Iraq shot himself in the head live on Facebook — and social media sites are still scrambling to remove the harrowing footage, which went viral more than a week ago, according to reports.

Ronnie McNutt, who worked at a Toyota plant in Blue Springs, New Albany, killed himself in front of his computer on Aug. 31 during a livestream on Facebook, the Daily Star reported.

Someone literally sent me a tweet of someone saying that they literally “smiled” when they watched the video of Ronnie McNutt killing himself. This platform makes me lose faith in humanity more and more. How can you watch that video and smile? Y’all really need to fix yourselves. — 創造性 🌐 (@nadesey) September 9, 2020

no one should be remembered as a source of “dark humor” no one should be remembered as a traumatizing video. Can we all remember #ronniemcnutt as a human being, a son, friend. I doubt anyone will even see this, but this is how he should be remembered💖 pic.twitter.com/e1coz5fYye — hannah (@hannahpr10) September 9, 2020

if you think reposting the Ronnie Mcnutt video is funny to you.. you’re fucking disgusting. You obviously don’t have anything better to do in your life and deserve to burn in hellRevolving hearts Marshy/RoḱiGreen heartFlag of Scotland.

Whoever is still sharing the Suicide video of Ronnie Mcnutt you’re actually sick in the head, let him and his family rest in peace, I stumbled across that video by accident and I’m still shaken up. to why people would want to willing fully search for it I don’t know, seek help.

Bro I just watched that fuckin Ronnie McNutt video… HOLY SHITFrowning face with open mouthFrowning face with open mouthFrowning face with open mouth

The video was just taken down by youtube. This makes NO sense. I made it to deter people from seeing it, and to respect the life of Ronnie McNutt. Please, if you can, and you agree, speak to youtube.

“The footage was originally broadcast on Facebook Live on August 31, when Ronnie McNutt, 33, an Army veteran, took his own life. Facebook initially refused to remove the video, saying it did not breach the company’s own Community Standards.“

Just got baited into watching the Ronnie mcnutt video.. and I have to say you’re never alone 🙁 we’ve all been there I’ve been there before. Instant stomach ache watching that I hope no one ever has to feel his pain or the pain his family now has to live with. You’re not alone