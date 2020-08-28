Joe Ruby Obituary : Joe Ruby Death -Dead – Scooby Doo co-creator Passed Away.
We regret to report that Animator and Scooby Doo co-creator Joe Ruby has died. has passed away, according to to the following reports posted on social media and other platforms today August 17, 2020.
The co-founder of production company Ruby-Spears passed away in Westlake Village, CA on Wednesday. He was 87.
A rep for Ruby told Deadline that the animator died of natural causes after years of dealing with health issues. Deadline reported.
Cause of Death.
We have not cause of the information for the deceased right now, this story will be updated once we have that information.
Condolences
The following are some tributes and reactions from social media users.
Shehu Sani wrote
He was part of our lives and we appreciate that.Rest In Peace.
Carol Fimbres-Gaughan wrote
My deepest sympathy to his family and friends.
Priya Nundoo wrote
RIP. I enjoyed Scooby -Doo. Condolences to the family.
Carlos Eddie Villalobos wrote
Thank you for giving us Scooby Doo. Fun times and great memories watching the cartoon.
Yolanda Garcia wrote
RIP JOE RUBY… IM SO GLAD THAT MY VOICE CAN DO SCOOBY-DOO… WILL NEVER BE FORGOTTEN
Anne Oliver wrote
RIP loved scooby dooby doo watched when I was a child and my kids x
Tommy Willison wrote
Thank you for making my childhood great God love you
Jean Nickel wrote
Thank you for all the enjoyment you gave me watching Scooby-Doo my whole life!
Ronald Lim wrote
RIP Joe Ruby! Our deepest condolences to the family. He was an great creator to our lives.
Michael R. Livermore wrote
Rest In Peace Thank you Joe Ruby for all your talent and artistry !!! Soar above the clouds as a guardian angel you have earned your wings Amen
Crystal-leigh Williams wrote
O.M.G Scooby do was once part of my life. You had produce a great live entertainment for us all. RIP. Gone but not forgotton:
Merci Chi wrote
Thank you sir for making my childhood sweet with this cartoon cant forget the lyrics scooby scooby doo where are you!
Soumaya Ben Alaya wrote
RIP you made our childhood such a lovely adventure filled with suspense and laughter .
Sarah Hambilton wrote
Thank you Joe for Scooby Doo – this cartoon was such a massive part of my childhood & I loved it xx
Ryan Partch wrote
Scooby dooo where are you. Thank you made my childhood and many others great!!!!R.I.P
Sylvia Perales wrote
R. I. P thank you for letting us grow up with scooby doo love that cartoon even the movie
Sasha Y Smith wrote
May you Rest In Peace thank you dude!!!! My kids and I favorite cartoons
William Morgan wrote
Oh yes thanks for all the voice actors you did the cartoon series justice especially Kasey kasem.
Sherry Borden wrote
Thank you for sharing your talent and creativity and for bringing laughter and fun to kids and adults alike for generations.
Denis Bandy wrote
Yes he was a part of our lives it was great cartoon one of the best where’s my Scooby Snack.
Stephen Yates
R.I.P thanks for wonderful childhood memories of watching Scooby Doo after school
Kenneth Kyei Ampadu Mankay wrote
Thanks fare thee well…..we couldn’t anything without u during our childhood
Patrick Stewart wrote
When I was a little kid in my school days I remember watching my favourite cartoon scooby doo. . Love that cartoon. R.I.P. and thanks.
Eric B. Fiebelkorn wrote
Rest In Peace. Those characters are so loved and timeless. “Zoiks! Like hey! I’m so sorry to hear this Scoob!”
Mark Valladao wrote
Does anyone notice the resemblance between the creator and the Shaggy character?
Robert N Lainie Smith wrote
Thank you for your contribution to so many childhoods.