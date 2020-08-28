The following are some tributes and reactions from social media users.

Shehu Sani wrote

He was part of our lives and we appreciate that.Rest In Peace.

Carol Fimbres-Gaughan wrote

My deepest sympathy to his family and friends.

Priya Nundoo wrote

RIP. I enjoyed Scooby -Doo. Condolences to the family.

Carlos Eddie Villalobos wrote

Thank you for giving us Scooby Doo. Fun times and great memories watching the cartoon.

Yolanda Garcia wrote

RIP JOE RUBY… IM SO GLAD THAT MY VOICE CAN DO SCOOBY-DOO… WILL NEVER BE FORGOTTEN

Anne Oliver wrote

RIP loved scooby dooby doo watched when I was a child and my kids x

Tommy Willison wrote

Thank you for making my childhood great God love you

Jean Nickel wrote

Thank you for all the enjoyment you gave me watching Scooby-Doo my whole life!

Ronald Lim wrote

RIP Joe Ruby! Our deepest condolences to the family. He was an great creator to our lives.

Michael R. Livermore wrote

Rest In Peace Thank you Joe Ruby for all your talent and artistry !!! Soar above the clouds as a guardian angel you have earned your wings Amen

Crystal-leigh Williams wrote

O.M.G Scooby do was once part of my life. You had produce a great live entertainment for us all. RIP. Gone but not forgotton:

Merci Chi wrote

Thank you sir for making my childhood sweet with this cartoon cant forget the lyrics scooby scooby doo where are you!

Soumaya Ben Alaya wrote

RIP you made our childhood such a lovely adventure filled with suspense and laughter .

Sarah Hambilton wrote

Thank you Joe for Scooby Doo – this cartoon was such a massive part of my childhood & I loved it xx

Ryan Partch wrote

Scooby dooo where are you. Thank you made my childhood and many others great!!!!R.I.P

Sylvia Perales wrote

R. I. P thank you for letting us grow up with scooby doo love that cartoon even the movie

Sasha Y Smith wrote

May you Rest In Peace thank you dude!!!! My kids and I favorite cartoons

William Morgan wrote

Oh yes thanks for all the voice actors you did the cartoon series justice especially Kasey kasem.

Sherry Borden wrote

Thank you for sharing your talent and creativity and for bringing laughter and fun to kids and adults alike for generations.

Denis Bandy wrote

Yes he was a part of our lives it was great cartoon one of the best where’s my Scooby Snack.

Stephen Yates

R.I.P thanks for wonderful childhood memories of watching Scooby Doo after school

Kenneth Kyei Ampadu Mankay wrote

Thanks fare thee well…..we couldn’t anything without u during our childhood

Patrick Stewart wrote

When I was a little kid in my school days I remember watching my favourite cartoon scooby doo. . Love that cartoon. R.I.P. and thanks.

Eric B. Fiebelkorn wrote

Rest In Peace. Those characters are so loved and timeless. “Zoiks! Like hey! I’m so sorry to hear this Scoob!”

Mark Valladao wrote

Does anyone notice the resemblance between the creator and the Shaggy character?

Robert N Lainie Smith wrote

Thank you for your contribution to so many childhoods.