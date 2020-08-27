Ingrid Szabo Death -Dead – Obituary : Bedding & Bath  Founder Has Died.

The following are some tributes and reactions from social media users.

Jocelin Travis Rivest wrote

She was such a beautiful soul and always giving back. My thoughts and prayers are with her children, family and friends during this time.

Laura Scarlat wrote

She was so free spirited. Everytime I would bump into her she was full of smiles. I’m so sorry to hear this news. My sincere condolences to her family. May she rest in peace.

Jean Brow wrote

I didn’t know this lady. My sincerest condolences to all her family and friends. Rest in peace now and forever.

Claudia Lucia Gee wrote

I’m in shock ! She was a wonderful soul, businesswoman, amazing personality .thinking of her kids, future husband and family .im so sorry . The nobles souls depart earlier .mission accomplished.von voyage Ingrid

·

Heather McNair Horsey wrote

Such sad news! Ingrid was such a natural shining light. A little cheeky, a lot of enthusiasm – she represented the business so well. Peace & comfort to her family & all her knew her.

Holly Erb wrote

So very sad. She was a amazing, friendly lady. My deepest condolences to her family

Jennie Stewart wrote

I’m at a loss for words. My sincerest sympathies to her family and friends. RIP

Kristi Pearce wrote

Such an amazing woman may you rest in peace…

Thoughts and prayers are with your family!

Christine Wilhelm Clark wrote

Omg this is so sad. My heart aches for her girls and family. Ingrid was an amazing lady that I loved going to her to buy sheets just because of her contagious smile and bubbly personality. RIP beautiful lady.

Allana Lewis wrote

So deeply sorry to the family and friends of the loss of this great woman RIP Ingrid

Sarah Jana Němečková wrote

Rest easy Ingrid Thank you for the times we shared as young kids & for the many laughs! Rest in Paradise

Carol Fayle-LaPointe wrote

Ingrid is loved beyond words my heart breaks for everyone who knew and loved her

Elizabeth BA Morin wrote

I am absolutely floored by this. My deepest sympathy to her family and friends and her entire business family.

Tiffany Brown wrote

So sorry to hear this. Such a wonderful hard working woman. Thinking of you all.

Karri Roylance wrote

I am without many words…Ingrid was a bright star in the room of darkness. She was an amazing lady. She will be missed by many. Rest easy…rest in paradise my friend. With the angels wing to fly. Your girls beautiful guardian angel you will be.