Active FDNY Firefighter Jason McNamee Obituary : Jason McNamee Death -Dead.  

We regret to report that Jason McNamee has passed away, according to to the following reports posted on social media and other platforms today August 27, 2020.
It is with deep regret to announce the passing of Active FDNY Firefighter
Jason McNamee of Ladder 134 lost to us on August 26, 2020. FF McNamee served our great department for 17 years.
Please keep Jay his family and our brothers in the Bighouse in you thoughts and prayers.
Till we meet again JMAC
RIP MY BROTHER
The following arrangements have been confirmed:
VIEWING/VISITATIONS:
Maloney’s Bohemia Funeral Home
1320 Lakeland Ave
Bohemia, NY 11716
Saturday, August 29, 2020
2: 00 pm – 6:00 pm
Sunday, August 30, 2020
2:00 pm – 6:00 pm
Line up:
Monday, August 31, 2020
11:00 am
Maloney’s Bohemia Funeral Home
1320 Lakeland Ave, Bohemia, NY 11716
Internment immediately following:
St Charles Cemetery
2015 Wellwood Ave
Farmingdale, NY 11735
The following are some tributes and reactions from social media users.
chuck jasmin wrote
To the ff brother I never met but knew so well…godspeed my brother…RIP
Nicole Tuccillo-bevinetto wrote
Such awful news such a great person/ firefighter… RIP